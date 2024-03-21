Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.53).

LON VMUK traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 213.40 ($2.72). The company had a trading volume of 25,768,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.80 ($2.79).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

