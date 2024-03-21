Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.75. The stock had a trading volume of 898,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,403. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $532.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.16.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

