Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $4,556,207.24 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vistra

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.