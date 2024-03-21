Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given New GBX 1,030 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 894 ($11.38) to GBX 1,030 ($13.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vistry Group Trading Up 2.9 %

LON VTY traded up GBX 35 ($0.45) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,252 ($15.94). 583,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,253.48 ($15.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,025.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 894.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

In other Vistry Group news, insider Rowan Baker acquired 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,785.97). In related news, insider Rowan Baker acquired 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,785.97). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($126,353.60). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,800 shares of company stock worth $10,252,627. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.