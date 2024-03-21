Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.96% from the stock’s current price.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of VZLA opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.78. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

About Vizsla Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1,045.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

