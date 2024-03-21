Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.96% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VZLA opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.78. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
