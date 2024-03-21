Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,491,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

