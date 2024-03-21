Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.09 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $55.89 million and $4.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00081932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,705,010 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.