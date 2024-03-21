Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.77. The stock had a trading volume of 542,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

