Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.68 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

BLUE stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

