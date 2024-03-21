Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.20% from the company’s previous close.

TYRA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,194,426.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

