Wells Fargo & Company Raises Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $13.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Trading Up 4.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $3,328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $2,322,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.