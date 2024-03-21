Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $133.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE RHP opened at $116.91 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

