Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $92.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 145.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

