Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$12.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.11.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

