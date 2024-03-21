West Coast Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,292 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $155.49 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

