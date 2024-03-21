West Coast Financial LLC Buys Shares of 210 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $297,443,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,195.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,276.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,045.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

