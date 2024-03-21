West Coast Financial LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

