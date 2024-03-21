West Coast Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $430.94 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $433.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average is $364.37. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

