West Coast Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

