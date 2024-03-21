West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $394.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

