Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $60.72

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.72, but opened at $64.80. Western Digital shares last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 1,856,676 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

