Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
