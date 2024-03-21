Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

