WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $23.79 million and $231,332.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00129876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

