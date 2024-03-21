Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Mark Vaile Purchases 3,160 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Vaile purchased 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.82 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of A$21,551.20 ($14,178.42).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Whitehaven Coal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

