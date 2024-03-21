Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 844 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of TopBuild worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

BLD traded up $6.83 on Thursday, reaching $431.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $433.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

