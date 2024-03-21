Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,753 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Boot Barn worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.57. 48,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.