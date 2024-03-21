Whittier Trust Co. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TRV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.00. 124,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.