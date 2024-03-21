Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

