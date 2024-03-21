Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,879 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RLI worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,999. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

