Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,532 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 295,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after buying an additional 51,196 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $8,072,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

EMR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 268,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

