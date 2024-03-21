Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 60,016 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.24% of Bancorp worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 208,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 133,935 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBK stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,922. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBBK. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

