Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,653. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

