Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 200,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.59.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.