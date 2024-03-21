Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 200,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.