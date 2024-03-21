Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $157.62. 274,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,610. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

