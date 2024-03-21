Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $385,860,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $22.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $465.11. 182,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.39 and a 200 day moving average of $454.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

