Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.48. 319,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,855. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

