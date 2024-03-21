Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 309.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 166,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

