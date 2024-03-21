Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.87. 4,900,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,502. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $362.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

