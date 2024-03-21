Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

