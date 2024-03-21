Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,876 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.70. 173,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $126.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

