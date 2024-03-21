Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.69.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.