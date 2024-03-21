Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.21. 502,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,249. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $114.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

