Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 67 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXP traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.17. 423,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,638. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $177.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

