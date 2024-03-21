Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 77,192 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 732.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,192 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.93. 230,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

