Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 985 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.28% of WD-40 worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.8 %

WD-40 stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.37 and a 200 day moving average of $235.44.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

