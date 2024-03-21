Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,886. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

