Whittier Trust Co. Sells 59 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $529.23. 58,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.17 and a 200-day moving average of $470.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

