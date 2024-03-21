Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,649 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 244,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

