William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Soho House & Co Inc.’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

