Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $13.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.32. 858,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.71. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $311.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.